Local initiatives to be financed in Dagestan

17 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Over 380 mln rubles will be allocated in Dagestan for the implementation of local initiatives. In the future, the corresponding program to support small businesses is planned to be expanded.

Three cities and 22 districts of Dagestan will receive funding for the implementation of various projects. In total, it is planned to implement nearly 50 initiatives.

“The total cost of the selected initiatives amounted to 383.3 mln rubles, including funds from municipal budgets - 67.5 mln rubles, funds from patrons - 115.8 mln rubles,”

– Head of the Ministry of Economy and Territorial Development of Dagestan, Gadzhi Sultanov said.

He noted that in total the department received over a hundred applications, three of them were subsequently withdrawn, and two dozen were not admitted to the competition. As a result, nearly 50 winning projects were identified.

It is planned to continue financing local initiatives in the future.