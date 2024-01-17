Israel to sell artificial beef

17 Jan. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: social networks

Artificial beef meat grown in special tanks by the local company Aleph Pharms will soon be available in Israeli stores.

Israel is the first country in the world to approve the mass sale of cultured beef-based meat from Israeli food technology company Aleph Farms Ltd., the Israeli Ministry of Health announced today.

“As part of a pilot program to study alternative protein, which is carried out in the Department of Food Risk Management of the Ministry of Health, for the first time in the world, a “new food” product that includes cultured cells originating from cattle, also known as artificial (cultured) meat was approved. After passing all checks, permission was given to sell the product to the public in Israel,”

- the Israeli Ministry of Health reports.