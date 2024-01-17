Russians chose Far East and Arctic for vacation

17 Jan. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Russians choose holidays in the Far East and the Arctic. The head of the department noted that the tourist flow increased there by 40%.

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov reported on the growing popularity of holidays in the Far East and the Arctic among Russians.

He noted that last year the flow of tourists to these destinations increased by 40%. The head of the department also emphasized that the share of the Far East and Arctic regions in the total number of tourist trips throughout the country increased to 8.6%.

According to Reshetnikov, today, in the Far East, support measures are being implemented through the national tourism project, the corresponding infrastructure is being developed.