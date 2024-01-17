Iran, Pakistan FMs hold telephone conversation

17 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan discussed bilateral relations by phone. Tehran said it respects Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Zardari, the press service of the Iranian Foreign Ministry reports.

During the conversation, the head of Iranian diplomacy announced friendly relations between Tehran and Islamabad. He also expressed hope for continued cooperation and contacts in various fields between the countries.

In addition, the minister also noted that Iran respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. Abdollahian and Zardari added that the security of the two states is interconnected.