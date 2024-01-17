Arnold Schwarzenegger detained in Munich

17 Jan. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hollywood movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger got into trouble in Germany. According to German media, customs officers detained him because of the luxury watch.

Famous American movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger is “stuck” at customs in Munich, Bild reports.

According to the publication, he has been detained for several hours. The attention of the customs officers was caught by the actor’Swiss Audemars Piguet watch.

The 76-year-old Schwarzenegger himself explained that he planned to sell the precious item at auction after the World Climate Summit, which is being held in Austria, the former governor of California was heading to it.