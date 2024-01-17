2024 Azerbaijani presidential elections 2024: State Duma sends observers

17 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A delegation from the State Duma of the Russian Federation will observe the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan, which will take place in a month.

The lower house of the Russian parliament will send a delegation to Azerbaijan for observing the early presidential elections, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov informed.

“Yes, it was already approved,”

– the parliamentarian said.

Election campaigning started in Azerbaijan on Monday. It will take place until 8 a.m., February 6, when the pre-elections silence begins.