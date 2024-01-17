Georgian cuisine in global top-30

17 Jan. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A well-known culinary guide has ranked Georgian cuisine 26th in the list of the best cuisines in the world. The top three are Italian, Japanese and Greek cuisines.

According to the famous culinary guide TasteAtlas, Georgian cuisine was included in the 2023/2024 top-30 best cuisines in the world.

The publication placed Georgian cuisine at 26th place in the ranking.

Based on ratings of over 395,000 dishes and over 115,000 food items, cuisines around the world received the best average scores for their respective 50 top-rated dishes and food items.