Flight to connect Makhachkala and Kirov

17 Jan. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Direct flights will be launched between Makhachkala and Kirov. Passenger transportation will be carried out by Nordwind Airlines. The first flights are scheduled for late April.

The government of the Kirov region announced the imminent opening of flights between Makhachkala and Kirov, the first flight to the capital of Dagestan is scheduled for April 29.

The flights will be operated by Nordwind Airlines. Flights will be carried out on Mondays and Thursdays.

In addition, the company intends to launch flights to Dagestan from Syktyvkar, Nizhnevartovsk, Saransk, Ivanovo and Orenburg.

In addition, it is planned to increase the frequency of flights from Tyumen, Ufa and Kazan.