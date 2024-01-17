Saint Matrona icon depicting Stalin replaced in main temple of Tbilisi

17 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The icon of St. Matrona of Moscow with Joseph Stalin is no longer in the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi. It was replaced with a smaller icon.

The icon of St. Matrona depicting Joseph Stalin, which caused a wide resonance, disappeared from the Church of the Holy Trinity of Tbilisi.

A small icon depicting Saint Matrona was hung instead of the previous image.

The leader of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia commented on the situation, as his party presented the icon with Stalin to the temple.

According to David Tarkhan-Mouravi, Stalin will be removed from the icon. Instead of the Soviet leader, the icon painter can depict a woman whom Matrona cured of cancer.

The politician added that he himself would not make any changes