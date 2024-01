18 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The French Senate adopted an anti-Azerbaijani resolution with 336 votes in favor and just one against, according to the Senate website.

Natalie Goulet is the lone senator who voted against this resolution.

The resolution condemns Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist actions in Karabakh last September, pushing for sanctions against Azerbaijan.

Discussions were held on January 17 in the French Senate regarding the bipartisan resolution proposed on December 1, 2023.