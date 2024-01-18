Pakistan launches strikes against Iran's Saravan - report

18 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The sounds of explosions have been heard near the city of Saravan in Iran this morning, the Mehr news agency reported citing Sistan-Baluchistan official Alireza Marhamati.

According to the agency, blasts rocked several districts in Saravan located in the Sistan and Baluchestan province on the border with Pakistan.

“I can only confirm that we have conducted strikes against anti-Pakistan militant groups that were targeted inside Iran,” a senior intelligence source told AFP.

Moreover, according to the source, several people have been injured in missile and drone strikes against Shamsar village near the Iranian city of Saravan.