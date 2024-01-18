Senior IRGC officer killed near Pakistani border

18 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A senior officer of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and his two guards were killed by unidentified assailants in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province on January 17, state media reported.

The officer was identified as Colonel Hossein Ali Javidanfar of the IRGC's Salman Corps. He was reportedly killed while returning home from administrative work on the road connecting Khash and Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan.

Colonel Javidanfar was on an administrative mission to Saravan city when he was killed by armed assailants, state news agency IRNA reported.