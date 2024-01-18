Pakistan retaliates against Iran's strike. Will there be war?

18 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pakistan has launched missile strikes into Iran. Islamabad has carried out a series of military strikes on what it said were separatist militant hideouts inside the neighboring country.

Earlier, explosions were reported in several areas of the Seravan district of Sistan and Baluchistan province on the border with Pakistan.

Sistan and Baluchistan province’s deputy governor Alireza Marhamati said seven people had been killed following explosions and that the dead included three women and four children, who were foreign citizens.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that Pakistan has carried out counter-terrorism operation, which included strikes "on terrorist hideouts" in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

"Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised," the ministry said.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that the Pakistani Air Force has entered the airspace of Iran while carrying out missile strikes on targets at night and returned after hitting terrorist hideouts.

Iranian strike on Pakistan

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked two headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group on Pakistani territory with drones and missiles.

Islamabad condemned Tehran's attack, warning the Iranian side of serious consequences. Pakistan also recalled its ambassador from the Iranian capital.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that none of the nationals of Pakistan were targeted by missiles and drones of Iran.