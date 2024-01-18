Iran to expand cooperation with India

18 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

India and Iran have agreed to expand cooperation within the framework of BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, TV BRICS reported.

The diplomats discussed the importance of the North-South international transport corridor and the development of Iran's Chabahar port were discussed.

The parties also confirmed their readiness to increase cooperation within the framework of BRICS and SCO.

Jaishankar added that India plans to participate in the projects discussed with Iran on a long-term basis.