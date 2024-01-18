Houthi attack U.S. ship in Gulf of Aden

18 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered a missile strike on the U.S. Genco Picardy ship in the Gulf of Aden, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

"The Yemeni naval forces conducted an operation, during which the U.S. Genco Picardy ship was attacked with several anti-ship missiles in the Gulf of Aden," he said,

According to the spokesman, the attack was staged in response to the U.S. and UK strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

"The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to deliver strikes on all sources of threat in the Arabian and Red Seas as part of their legal right to defend our country and continue supporting the oppressed Palestinian people," Sarea said.

In turn, the U.S. carried out another round of strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, according to U.S. officials and US Central Command, marking the fourth time the U.S. has struck the Iran-backed rebel group in less than a week.