Moscow accuses Armenia of slowing down peace process with Azerbaijan

18 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization is not progressing due to Armenia's unconstructive position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on the achievements of Russian diplomacy in 2023.

The Russian diplomat expressed regret that the route via the Syunik region was never launched. The FM clarified that he sees the reason in Yerevan's position.

Lavrov has described the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's readiness to provide a land link between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan on the same terms as Iran as illogical.

"I failed to see any logic. It is hardly appropriate to compare these routes," Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov stressed that an agreement was achieved as part of the trilateral working group formed in 2021 by the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy PMs. It states that countries with sovereignty and authority over routes going through their territory will have their rights completely recognized when ties and routes are unblocked.

He recalled that within the working group, an agreement was reached in June 2023 to initially resume connectivity, starting with rail. However, progress seemed to stall at some point.