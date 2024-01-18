Passenger traffic at Baku airport reaches almost 6 mln passengers last year

18 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Passenger turnover in Azerbaijan's main air harbor, Heydar Aliyev International Airport, reached a record level in 2023 - more than 5.85 million passengers were served.

This figure is 33% higher than the results of 2022, when 4.4 million passengers were transported.

The peak of passenger traffic was recorded on August 13 - 24,274 people.

In 2023, Baku airport served 5.13 million passengers on international flights, almost half of them were criied out by AZAL.

The number of passengers served in the direction of Nakhchivan amounted to 717,000 people, which means an increase compared to 684,000 passengers in 2022. The peak of passenger traffic on this route was recorded in July; more than 92,000 passengers were served during this month.

"The number of transit passengers at Baku airport increased by 142% compared to 2022 - more than 162 thousand passengers served. Attracting new foreign airlines, expanding the route network and ongoing infrastructure work at the airport have significantly improved the accessibility of transportation for all passengers," Baku Airport director Teymur Hasanov said.

In order to improve the passenger experience, a number of innovations were introduced at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in 2023, including an innovative service that ensures fast entry and exit of vehicles and various methods of paying for parking, the pre-flight clearance process was also simplified.