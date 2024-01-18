Rabbi: Jewish community supports Azerbaijan's early presidential elections

18 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani public will make its choice in the extraordinary presidential elections in the interests of a stronger state, the chairman of the religious community of Georgian-Sephardic Jews, Rabbi Zamir Isayev said.

According to him, the community headed by him hails the decision to hold extraordinary presidential elections.

"As is customary, Azerbaijani Jews will actively participate in this year's presidential elections, which will be held on February 7. These elections will help to the advancement of our society and state," Zamir Isayev said.

He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan's achievements will continue.