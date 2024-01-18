Garibashvili: Azerbaijan and Armenia are our friends and brothers

18 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at the economic forum in Davos that Georgia had built close relations with its neighbours - Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Georgia has very close relations and partnerships with neighbouring countries, Azerbaijan and Armenia, they are our brothers and friends",

Irakli Garibashvili said.

The Head of the Georgian Government said that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia wanted to have relations at the bilateral level. According to him, this is the right way, since the process with the participation of mediators can become more conflictual and counterproductive.

In conclusion, he expressed hope that Azerbaijan and Armenia would sign a peace treaty soon.