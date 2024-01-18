Almost 40 tons of Turkish eggs imported through Azerbaijan to Russia

18 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 633 thousand table chicken eggs have arrived in Russia from Türkiye, a video of their arrival has been published by Rosselkhoznadzor.

According to the department, the deliveries have been made today. One more batch was delivered on January 16. The trucks arrived through the territory of Azerbaijan. Samples were taken at the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint in Dagestan. Experts will use them to check the products' quality.

The two batches contain almost 39 tons of eggs, which is more than 633 thousand pieces. They will be sold in Russia.

In total, since the opening of imports, Russians have received 1.2 million pieces of table eggs from Türkiye.

Let us remind you that the day before Rosstat announced the long-awaited news that eggs began to become cheaper in Russia. Prices for this important product fell by 0.2%. The price fell for the first time since June last year.