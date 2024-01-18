Media: Turkish banks accept payments from Russia again

18 Jan. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian importers can make payments through Turkish state banks again.

This information was provided to RIA Novosti by an anonymous source, who works in the country's banking sector.

"We started making some money transfers",

the source said.

The representative of the banking system did not answer the question in which specific sectors transfers became possible.

As for payments through private Turkish banks, it will be possible to change the situation within a week, by January 25, the source clarified.