USA offers Israel to unite with Arabs against Iran

18 Jan. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Secretary of the US State Department said that to resolve the Middle East conflict, Israel must unite with the Arab world. According to him, the Arabs are ready for an alliance with the Jewish state, but the consent of the Israeli leadership is needed.

"Genuine regional integration and long-term security interests can only be ensured through Palestinian-Israeli settlement",

Antony Blinken said.

He further emphasized that only an alliance between Israel and the Arab countries could confront Iran and its allies