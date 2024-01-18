Lavrov: Armenia does not want to see Russian border guards on the way to Nakhchivan in Syunik

18 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia does not want Russian border guards to be stationed on the way from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan in Syunik. This statement was made by the Russian Foreign Minister at a press conference dedicated to the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2023.

"I think, we do not need to be shy about the importance of assessing those trilateral statements that were signed in 2020-2022. It is very sad that such a practical, beneficial thing for Armenia, as the opening of a route through the Syunik region, still remains on paper",

Sergey Lavrov said.

He suggested that Yerevan was receiving advice from someone on this issue.

"We saw that as soon as the EU, France, Germany, and the USA realized that the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani process was producing results in unblocking of routes, the delimitation of the border, and the preparation of a peace treaty, they immediately began to infiltrate these processes without invitation and play role of spoiler",

the Foreign Ministry said.

According to him, Western countries do not want the trilateral agreements to be implemented.

"I have every reason to say that the West does not want to allow the agreements concluded between Yerevan and Baku through the mediation of Russia to take place",

the Foreign Ministry said.