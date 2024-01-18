Russian Emergencies Ministry flight brings 35 Russians from Gaza to Russia

18 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A group of 10 adults and 25 children was transported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations to the Russian capital. These people were evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

"The Il-76 plane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations with a group of Russian citizens and their families evacuated from the Gaza Strip landed at Domodedovo airport. The special flight brought another 35 people to Russia, including 25 children",



the Ministry said.

The organized evacuation of Russians ended in December, and now citizens are being evacuated on an individual basis.

The evacuation of Russians from Gaza started on November 12, 2023. Since then, 1,193 Russian citizens with their families have arrived in Russia.