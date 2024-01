18 Jan. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Krasnodar airport may resume operations next month, the Chairman of the City Duma Vera Galushko said.

According to her, Krasnodar airport can be opened in February. Everything depends on the decision of the Federal Air Transport Agency. The air harbor is ready for work.

At the same time, if the airport returns to work, not only domestic but also international traffic will be launched. A direct flight to Istanbul may appear on the schedule, the speaker added, Kommersant-Kuban reports.