US on Azerbaijan-Armenia negotiations: significant progress achieved

19 Jan. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia have made significant progress in the peace negotiations. This statement was made by the State Department speaker during yesterday's briefing.

"The parties have made significant progress over the past year and we encourage them to maintain this momentum, to preserve the results of past negotiations and to reach an agreement",

Matthew Miller said.

He also emphasized that the United States supported the territorial integrity of both countries.

"We hope that they will sign a lasting peace treaty that recognizes each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the sooner the better",

US State Department representative said.