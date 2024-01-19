Largest bank in Spain may start operating in Uzbekistan

19 Jan. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Santander Bank, which is the largest in Spain and one of the five largest in the EU, is considering the possibility of entering the Uzbek market.

This issue was discussed with the regional manager of Santander Bank, David Plaza at the Uzbek Embassy in Madrid. Santander branches may appear in Uzbekistan in the future. To speed up the process, the bank is ready to finance investment projects in Uzbekistan. $500 million may be allocated for this.

It should be noted that Santander Bank has existed for more than 150 years. Today, it is the leader in export-import operations in Europe.