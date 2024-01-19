Turkish Adıyaman hit by 4-magnitude earthquake

19 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake of magnitude 4 was recorded by seismologists in Türkiye. A seismic event occurred in the city of Adiyaman.

"According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located in the Sincik region, the hypocenter lay at a depth of 7 km",

Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of the Government of Türkiye said.

There is no information about the consequences of the earthquake.

Let us remind you that an earthquake occurred in the province of Kayseri the day before. Then the magnitude was also 4. As a result, there were no casualties or destruction.