Netanyahu rejects idea of Palestinian state's creation

19 Jan. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Israeli government said that the current authorities of the country rejected the idea of ​​creating a Palestinian state after the conflict in Gaza ends.

"Netanyahu rejected the idea of a Palestinian state. He said that he brought this position to the attention of the Americans",

Associated Press said.

He stressed that the Jewish state needed security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan.

"This goes against the idea of sovereignty, but what can we do. The Prime Minister needs to be able to say "no" to our friends (meaning the USA)",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

He also noted that the military operation in Gaza would continue until the complete elimination of Hamas, despite the fact that this may take months. He also expressed confidence that despite this position, Israel would be able to improve relations with the Arab world.