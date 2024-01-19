"Astana process" to be restored on January 24

19 Jan. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Despite the fact that in 2023, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced the final 20th round of negotiations on Syria within the Astana format, it was decided to hold a new round in the capital of Kazakhstan.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, the 21st meeting on Syria within the framework of the Astana format will be held on January 24-25, 2024 in the capital of Kazakhstan in accordance with the collective appeal of the guarantor countries.

Last year, at a meeting in Astana, Deputy Head of the Foreign Ministry Kanat Tumysh said that the Astana format had shown the peacekeeping potential of Kazakhstan over the past 6 years.

According to him, Syria's gradual emergence from isolation in the region can be formulated as a sign that the Astana process has coped with the task with honour.