Russia and Türkiye to discuss a "gas hub" in St. Petersburg

19 Jan. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between representatives of the Turkish oil and gas company Botaş and the Russian Gazprom will be held in St. Petersburg, Sabah writes.

According to the newspaper, the trip of the Turkish company's employees is still on the agenda. The parties plan to discuss the construction of a "gas hub" in the Thrace region. They noted that the gas trade center will make Türkiye the largest gas supplier in Europe.

At the same time, the newspaper writes that Türkiye has already taken a big step towards achieving this goal by launching floating LNG storage and regasification units, gas storage facilities and a gas exchange.

In addition to the "gas hub", representatives of both companies will talk about creating a Russian gas supply center in Türkiye.

At the end of last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the implementation of the "gas hub" project in Türkiye could begin in 2024, and the map for the project would be adopted in the near future.