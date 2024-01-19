Pakistan calls Iran its friend after series of attacks on Iranian territory

19 Jan. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is Pakistan's friend. This statement was made by the official representative of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Friday.

"We have repeatedly said that Iran is our friend. We don't want escalation, and judging by what we're getting from them, they don't want it too",

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

This Tuesday, Iran carried out strikes on the terrorist group's militant base, which is located on the territory of Pakistan. A few days later, Pakistan responded by attacking terrorist hideouts in Iran.