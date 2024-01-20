Dagestan to celebrate poet Suleiman Stalsky’s anniversary with mass events

20 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

May marks the 155th anniversary of the birth of Homer of the 20th century - the People's Poet of Dagestan, Suleiman Stalsky. His work will be celebrated both in his homeland in the village of Ashaga-Stal and in the capital of the republic, Makhachkala.

The authorities of Dagestan are preparing various events for the 155th anniversary of the birth of the national poet Suleiman Stalsky, the press service of the head of the republic reports.

“Numerous events dedicated to the 155th anniversary of the birth of Suleiman Stalsky is planned in Dagestan and outside the republic. The main celebrations will take place in Makhachkala and in the poet’s homeland,”

- the press service of the head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, reports.

On May 17, the Russian Theater in Makhachkala will host a memorial evening with a musical and poetic theatrical performance and a book exhibition, Minister of Culture of Dagestan Zarema Butaeva informed.