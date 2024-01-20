Ilham and Mehriban Aliyev commemorate victims of Black January

20 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Ilham and Mehriban Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs. Azerbaijan honors the memory of 147 victims of Black January.

The victims of Black January are remembered in Azerbaijan. Today is the Day of National Mourning in the republic.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President, First Lady of the Republic Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Martyrs.

The top officials of the state paid tribute to the memory of the Baku residents who died for the freedom of Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame memorial.

The national anthem of the Azerbaijan Republic was played.

On the night of January 20, 34 years ago, 147 civilians, including children and elders, were killed in Baku. Their death was the result of punitive measures carried out by the Soviet authorities.