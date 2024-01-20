World expresses condolences to Baku in connection with January 20 tragedy

20 Jan. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the global community expresses condolences to Azerbaijan regarding Black January. 34 years ago, 147 civilians were killed in Baku.

In connection with the Day of National Mourning in Azerbaijan, Baku is receiving condolences from all over the world today.

The Organization of Turkic States shared a publication on its social network page in memory of the victims.

“On this day, which went down in the history of Azerbaijan as Black January, we, together with our Azerbaijani brothers, honor the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the independence of their homeland, and share their grief,”

– the Organization of Turkic States wrote.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture also honors the memory of the dead Baku residents.

"January 20, 1990. We honor our martyrs of the Black January tragedy,”

– TURKSOY wrote.

Condolences are expressed to Azerbaijan by Türkiye. The country's Foreign Ministry states that Türkiye respects the memory of “the Azerbaijani brothers who died for the independence of Azerbaijan on January 20, 1990.”

The tragedy took place 34 years ago on the night of January 20.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze, together with the heads of diplomatic missions and employees of the Georgian Embassy laid flowers on the Alley of Martyrs.

“The heads of diplomatic missions laid flowers at the graves of martyrs on the Alley of Martyrs who died for their Motherland. January 20 has gone down in the modern history of the Azerbaijani people as one of the most tragic dates,”

– the Georgian Embassy underscored.

Condolences were also expressed in the United States. “Today we honor the memory of the victims of Black January. On this tragic day, we express our deep condolences to the family members and friends who lost loved ones,” follows from the publication of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

British Ambassador in Baku Fergus Auld expressed his condolences on the anniversary of the January tragedy.

“Today, I remember with deep sorrow those who died for the freedom and independence of Azerbaijan,”

- he wrote on the social network.