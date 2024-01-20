Russia became China's main oil supplier in 2023

20 Jan. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia is increasing its energy exports to China. Oil exports increased by 24%, thus, Russia remains the leader in supplies. The Russian LNG exports to China increased by 23%.

Last year, Russia retained its leading position in oil supplies to China.

Over 12 months of the last year, over 107 mln tons of oil from the Russian Federation worth $60.644 bln were exported to China. The growth of oil exports from the Russian Federation to the country over the year exceeded 24%.

Russia continues to supply more oil to China than any other country, the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China reports. Among the top three suppliers are Saudi Arabia with nearly 86 mln tons of oil, and Iraq - 54.8 mln tons.

Russia also increased supplies of liquefied natural gas to China by 23% - up to 8 mln tons.