Russian Railways reveals details of new high-speed train

20 Jan. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The assembly of the new high-speed train will begin in two years, Russian Railways reports. It will be capable of accelerating up to 400 km per hour.

The director general of the Russian Railways company told what the new high-speed train will be like. According to Oleg Belozerov, it will have eight cars.

“We provide four classes of service: first, business, comfort, and basic. There will be a play area for children, a kitchen with a bar in the dining car,”

– Oleg Belozerov said.

He drew attention to the fact that the new train will travel at a speed of up to 400 km per hour.

Assembly of the first train is expected to start in 2026. The work is scheduled to be completed in 2027.