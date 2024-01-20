Azerbaijan hands over Non-Aligned Movement Chairmanship to Uganda

20 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has handed over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to Uganda, he Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the 19th summit of the NAM Heads of State and Government in the capital of Uganda, Kampala on January 19.

A detailed report was presented at the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of NAM.