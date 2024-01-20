Azerbaijan's 2023 trade turnover with Russia revealed

20 Jan. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan at the end of 2023 amounted to $4.358 bln, which is 17.5% more than in 2022, the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee reported.

According to the committee, the export of Azerbaijani products to Russia increased by 22.7% to $1.196 bln in 2023, while imports of goods from Russia added 15.6% and reached $3.162 bln.

According to the State Customs Committee, at the end of the year Russia took third place among Azerbaijan’s trading partners after Italy and Turkey. Trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 8.52% of the country’s foreign trade turnover.

At the end of 2022, Russia-Azerbaijan trade turnover increased by 23.9% compared to the previous year and reached $3.71 bln.