Airstrike on Damascus: here's what we know

20 Jan. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital on Saturday destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Syrian and Iranian state media reported.

An Israeli airstrike on Damascus has killed Iranian general Yousef Omidzadeh, who headed an intelligence unit in the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

The attack hit a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus. Several Iranian and Syrian military officers were also killed in the strike.

The IRGC confirmed the death of its four military advisers in a statement.

Security forces deployed around the destroyed four-story building as ambulances and fire engines were seen in the area. A search for people trapped under the rubble was underway. Windows were also shattered in nearby buildings.