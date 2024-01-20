Pashinyan: Baku and Yerevan must guarantee absence of territorial claims

20 Jan. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku and Yerevan are calling for mutual assurances, making it clear that neither side has territorial claims against the other, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"We are looking for extra mutual guarantees from Azerbaijan, and they want the same from us, ensuring there are no undisclosed territorial disputes between us," Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to the Armenian PM, this is an ongoing process that should be viewed as such.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Baku needs firm, verified guarantees that there'll be no attempt of revanchism in Armenia.