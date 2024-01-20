Netanyahu jeopardizes Israel-U.S. relations

20 Jan. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's opposition head Yair Lapid blasts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the way he’s handled his most recent disagreement with the United States, publicly rebuking Washington for its push for Palestinian statehood.

Lapid said that as a former prime minister and foreign minister, he "had many arguments, some of them difficult, with the Americans. I just never managed them at press conferences and in front of cameras.”