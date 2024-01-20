Italy to launch direct flights to Astana in 2024

20 Jan. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Italian airline Neos plans to open flights between Astana-Rome and Astana-Milan flights this year.

The airline also plans to increase the number of flights on the Almaty-Milan route.

According to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, direct flights between countries will give impetus to the development of trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian ties and tourism.

Tokayev also expressed confidence that cooperation with Neos will have a positive impact on the development of civil aviation and the transport and logistics industry in Kazakhstan.