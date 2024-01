20 Jan. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Foreign Affairs Council chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will take place in Brussels on Monday.

The Council will discuss the situation in the Middle East, as well as peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

At the moment the Baku-Yerevan peace talks are practically frozen, since there is a possibility that Azerbaijan intends to directly negotiate peace with Armenia.