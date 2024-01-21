Italy to help Kazakhstan build hybrid station in Zhanaozen

21 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A hybrid power plant will appear in Kazakhstan for the first time. It will use solar and wind energy. The document on its construction in Zhanaozen was signed in Rome, KazMunayGas said.

"The bilateral document was signed by the Chairman of the KMG Management Board Magzum Mirzagaliev and the Chief Executive Officer of Eni Claudio Descalzi in the presence of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev",

the press service said.

The power of the wind power plant will be 77 MW. The solar plant will generate 50 MW. In addition to this, the project involves the establishment of a 120 MW gas power plant.

The task of the hybrid station will be a stable supply of electricity to various KazMunayGas facilities. The project will also contribute to decarbonization.

The station will be fully operational in two years. About 800 people will be employed in its construction. When the facility starts operating, it will have 80 employees.