Kobakhidze: Georgian Dream intends to maintain public support

21 Jan. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze, spoke about the plans of the ruling party before the parliamentary elections in the country.

He noted that the Georgian Dream intended to maintain high public support and increase it before the elections. Kobakhidze recalled that the latest opinion polls indicated voter support.

"In the last year, there was not a single sociological survey in which we did not have more than 55%. Our task is to maintain and increase the support that exists in society",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The Chairman of the party said that 'the Georgian Dream" will make even greater efforts to develop Georgia before the parliamentary elections. According to him, the election program will be dedicated to this.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia

Elections to the Georgian parliament are scheduled for October 26, 2024. According to the public opinion polls, the ruling party is the main favorite.

This year's elections will be the first to be held entirely according to the proportional system, and those parties that receive at least 5% of the votes will be in the Parliament.