Israelis say "no" to Netanyahu again

21 Jan. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Saturday evening, a wave of protests sweep Israeli cities. People demand early parliamentary elections in the country.

According to Haaretz, thousands of residents of the country took to the streets, demanding the dissolution of the country's parliament and early elections. The protests came in the wake of weekly Saturday rallies in support of hostages taken by Hamas.

The largest number of opponents of the current government gathered in Tel Aviv. Protesters say the country's leadership is failing to fulfill its responsibilities in light of the protracted military operation in the Gaza Strip and unsuccessful attempts to free the hostages.

Protests also took place in Jerusalem, where hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They demanded the resignation of the country's Cabinet and holding elections.

Early elections were also demanded by Haifa's protesters.