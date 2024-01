21 Jan. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian mixed martial arts fighter Movsar Evloev fought at the UFC 297 tournament, which took place in Toronto, Canada.

The athlete in the featherweight category defeated British representative Arnold Allen by unanimous decision.

For Evloev, this victory was the eighth in a row in the UFC and the 18th in his fighting career. He stays undefeated.

The British fighter suffered the third defeat of his career. He also won 19 fights.