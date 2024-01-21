FIFA proposes to punish for racism

21 Jan. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of the International Football Federation, Giovanni Infantino, has proposed punishing football clubs with a technical loss for showing racism towards players during matches.

The Head of FIFA shared his opinion on social networks after the Italian championship game between Milan and Udinese, where fans of the team from Udine insulted the French goalkeeper of Milan Mike Maignan.

He noted that the events in Udine involving racist chants and slogans addressed to the goalkeeper were unacceptable.

It should be added that Maignan took off his gloves during the game and walked off the pitch, and the match itself was suspended. Teammates persuaded the Frenchman to return to the field, after which the match was resumed.