Azerbaijan connects Georgia with China

21 Jan. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chinese city of Xi'an and the Georgian port city of Poti have been connected by a new China-Europe international railway route.

According to Xinhua, this route became the 18th for the Chinese city. The train with containers loaded with cars and large equipment left China on January 19. He will arrive in Poti through the territories of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The agency reports that transportation to Poti will be of multimodal format - rail-sea-rail. The distance will be 7.8 thousand km, and the travel time will be about 15 days.

"In 2023, Xi’an handled 5,351 freight trains on the China-Europe route, which is 15.3% more than in 2022",

Xinhua writes.